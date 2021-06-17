Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 189,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,174 shares.The stock last traded at $9.55 and had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

