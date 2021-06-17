Comparing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -160.81% -186.81% -13.27% One Liberty Properties 27.67% 7.79% 2.88%

89.7% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 8.75 -$417.39 million ($2.71) -30.75 One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.37 $27.41 million $1.90 15.32

One Liberty Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33 One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $59.67, indicating a potential downside of 28.41%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.07%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.