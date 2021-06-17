Comparing Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) & Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Vyant Bio -230.73% -45.12% -34.34%

This table compares Renalytix AI and Vyant Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -210.06 Vyant Bio $5.75 million 19.86 -$8.00 million N/A N/A

Vyant Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Renalytix AI and Vyant Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vyant Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renalytix AI presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.54%. Given Renalytix AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than Vyant Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Renalytix AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Renalytix AI beats Vyant Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc. operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening. The company, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for investigational new drug filings. The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

