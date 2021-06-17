Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $33,840.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $497.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

