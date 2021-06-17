Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

