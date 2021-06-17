Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 165.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

