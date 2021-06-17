Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2,855.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Square were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Square by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock valued at $290,431,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $227.21 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.70 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 317.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.