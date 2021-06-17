Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 713 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG stock opened at $90.86 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

