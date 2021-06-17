Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

