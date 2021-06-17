Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.85). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 41,317 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.03. The company has a market cap of £860.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

