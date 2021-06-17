Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 1,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 425,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNSL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $690.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

