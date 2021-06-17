Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

