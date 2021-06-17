ContentBox Hits Market Cap of $3.15 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.15 million and $1.16 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012951 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00139808 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.