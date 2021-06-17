ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $11.27

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $11.61. ContextLogic shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 541,325 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,723 shares of company stock worth $6,383,992 in the last three months. 32.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

