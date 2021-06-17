CONTRACOIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,436.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $131,436.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00787272 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,292,218 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

