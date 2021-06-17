Contrasting Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Callaway Golf has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Callaway Golf and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callaway Golf 6.48% 7.77% 3.37% Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Callaway Golf and Peloton Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callaway Golf $1.59 billion 2.04 -$126.93 million $0.67 51.24 Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 17.17 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -328.34

Peloton Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Callaway Golf. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callaway Golf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Callaway Golf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Callaway Golf and Peloton Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callaway Golf 0 2 7 0 2.78 Peloton Interactive 2 4 23 0 2.72

Callaway Golf presently has a consensus price target of $32.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.20%. Peloton Interactive has a consensus price target of $140.97, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Callaway Golf.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Callaway Golf on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, hats, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand name. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, including backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel, such as jackets, and trousers and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, department stores, field representatives, on-line retailers, mail order stores, and in-house sales representatives, as well as to third-party distributors in the United States and approximately 100 countries. It also offers pre-owned golf products through its Website callawaygolfpreowned.com; and OGIO and TravisMathew products through its Websites callawaygolf.com, odysseygolf.com, ogio.com, and travismathew.com. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

