Contrasting Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Home Point Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.64 $607.00 million $4.86 1.31

Home Point Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Finance Of America Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Finance Of America Companies and Home Point Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 1 3.50 Home Point Capital 1 4 5 0 2.40

Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.25%. Home Point Capital has a consensus target price of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 92.79%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than Finance Of America Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39% Home Point Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Point Capital beats Finance Of America Companies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

