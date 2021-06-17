Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

