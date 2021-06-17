Core Alternative Capital Has $5.71 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.78. 847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

