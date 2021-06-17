Core Alternative Capital Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $213.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

