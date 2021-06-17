Core Alternative Capital Purchases Shares of 6,266 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $10.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $360.39. 219,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,509. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.