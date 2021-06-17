Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Corteva by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

