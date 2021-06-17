Cortex Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $49.21 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.45 or 0.00764186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042235 BTC.

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

