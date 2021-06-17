Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.40 ($0.78). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 314,352 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 25,000 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Also, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

