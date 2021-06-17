Covestro (ETR:1COV) Shares Down 2.1%

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €53.52 ($62.96) and last traded at €53.62 ($63.08). 1,028,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.76 ($64.42).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.25 ($77.94).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.37. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

