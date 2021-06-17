Covey Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Atkore comprises approximately 0.4% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,158. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

