Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,312 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 147,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 237.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 370,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after acquiring an additional 119,460 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 114,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,955. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

