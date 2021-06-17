Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after buying an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $193,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,677,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAH. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.05. 5,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,792. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.79 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

