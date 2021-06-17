Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

