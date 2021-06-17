Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $424,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 2,327,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,695,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

