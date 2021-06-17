Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CR traded down $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 389,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.