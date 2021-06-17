Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.

Shares of CVAS stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Creative Vistas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Creative Vistas Company Profile

Creative Vistas, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades.

