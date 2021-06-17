Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,225.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 698,703 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.