Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 562 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 23.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,024 shares of company stock worth $21,679,032. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $553.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.59 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

