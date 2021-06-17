Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 371 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $510.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

