Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Several research firms have commented on PRLB. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.16. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

