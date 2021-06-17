Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 110.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

EXAS opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

