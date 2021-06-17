Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,872 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

