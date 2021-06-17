Critical Analysis: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) versus Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 6.05 -$297.01 million $2.53 19.09 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Portland Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -20.09% 1.70% 0.59% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83 Great Portland Estates 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

