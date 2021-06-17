Critical Comparison: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EchoStar and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Gogo 1 2 3 0 2.33

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.36%. Gogo has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Gogo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Gogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.28 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -66.43 Gogo $269.72 million 4.75 -$250.04 million $0.03 390.00

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than Gogo. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24% Gogo -54.96% N/A -13.61%

Volatility and Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EchoStar beats Gogo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

