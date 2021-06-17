Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12.
