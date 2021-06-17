Critical Review: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) vs. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cogent Communications has a consensus price target of $86.43, indicating a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Cogent Communications 2.76% -17.03% 4.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Cogent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Cogent Communications $568.10 million 6.50 $6.22 million $0.76 102.28

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats AST SpaceMobile on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,914 buildings and on-net services to 1,792 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

