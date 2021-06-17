Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.