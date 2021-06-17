Crowd Machine (CMCT) Market Cap Hits $69,516.87

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $69,516.87 and $41.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00061238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.35 or 0.00766256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.