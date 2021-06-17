CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $234.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of -325.24 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $964,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,168 shares of company stock worth $70,963,019. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.