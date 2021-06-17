CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CryoLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.