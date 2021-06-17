CryptoAds Marketplace Market Capitalization Reaches $501,311.75 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 581.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $501,311.75 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00180049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.95 or 0.00918694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.58 or 1.00021481 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

