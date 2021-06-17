CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,330.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.71.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Read More: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.