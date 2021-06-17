CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,330.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.71.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.