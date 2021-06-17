CWV Chain Price Down 7.9% This Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $12,313.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00141504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00179999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.00890853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.61 or 1.00016404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002949 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

