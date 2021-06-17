CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.21. 10,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -231.25 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.54.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

